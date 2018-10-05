The word according to Mak Manaka

There is a belief that the elusive art of poetry is not difficult to master if you know how to paint a picture with words.

One poet who has clearly mastered the art is the internationally acclaimed Maakomele “Mak” Manaka, who was born in Soweto 35 years ago.

Manaka launched his fourth anthology, Oncoming Traffic,packed with engrossing and sharp-edged poems that unpack his personal life, last week.

The 46 poems are about Manaka’s feelings about disability and manhood.

“My poems mainly reflect the silence in my personal conflict, writing what I cannot say... what it means to be a man when raised by a woman.

“Secondly, they deal with my relationship with myself as a man with a physical disability [for many years he was in a wheelchair and then started walking with crutches].

“I also look at the reality of living in a dysfunctional/disabled society.”