Redi Tlhabi to host new SABC current affairs show
Seasoned radio broadcaster and columnist Redi Tlhabi has joined SABC News.
Tlhabi will host a new current affairs show called Unfiltered that will be broadcast on the news channel and SABC3.
Unfiltered will be launched on Sunday at 8.30pm.
The weekly show will tackle the broad spectrum of issues affecting South Africans, including crime, corruption, education, politics as well as community and social issues.
Tlhabi, who is no stranger to the SABC, brings immense experience and knowledge in the television news domain, having worked for international broadcasting platforms such as Aljazeera and BBC World News.
Group executive for news and current affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni said: “SABC News is taking an unrestrained, courageous and forthright approach to discussing tough issues facing South African citizens daily.”
She added: “Redi is a dynamic and versatile journalist who fits the profile of the show and our editorial character very well. We are happy to welcome her back as part of the SABC News team."
Tlhabi said in a statement: “I have always responded positively to conversations that help us confront the ills of our society and affirm our quest for justice, democracy and accountability. It is with that vision that I begin this new chapter with the SABC."