Entertainment

Redi Tlhabi to host new SABC current affairs show

By Patience Bambalele - 03 October 2018 - 10:39
Redi Tlhabi.
Redi Tlhabi.
Image: Sunday Times

Seasoned radio broadcaster and columnist Redi Tlhabi  has joined SABC News.

Tlhabi will  host a new current affairs show called Unfiltered that will be broadcast on the news channel and SABC3.

Unfiltered will be launched on Sunday at 8.30pm. 

The weekly show  will  tackle the broad spectrum of issues affecting South Africans, including crime, corruption, education, politics as well as community and social issues.

Tlhabi, who is no stranger to the SABC, brings immense experience and knowledge in the television news domain, having worked for  international broadcasting platforms such as Aljazeera and BBC World News. 

SABC mum on future of JJ Tabane's TV show

Will Ongopotse JJ Tabane's Frankly Speaking talk show air on SABC this Sunday?
News
20 days ago

Group executive for news and current affairs, Phathiswa Magopeni said: “SABC News is taking an unrestrained, courageous and forthright approach to discussing tough issues facing South African citizens daily.”

She added: “Redi is a dynamic and versatile journalist who fits the profile of the show and our editorial character very well. We are happy to welcome her back as part of the SABC News team."

Tlhabi said in a statement: “I have always responded positively to conversations that help us confront the ills of our society and affirm our quest for justice, democracy and accountability. It is with that vision that I begin this new chapter with the SABC."

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Real Talk's future hangs in the balance - major review of shows at the SABC

SABC 3 has confirmed to TshisaLIVE that big changes are in the pipeline at the channel‚ which may result in Real Talk getting the chop soon.
News
2 days ago

If we don’t get help we won’t be able to pay salaries‚ warns SABC chair

The SABC needs urgent financial help otherwise it may not be able to pay salaries in November – a situation which has already hit independent ...
News
7 days ago

SABC to follow the law to the letter in retrenchments

The SABC will follow the Labour Relations Act to the tee regarding possible retrenchments at the financially struggling broadcaster.
News
8 days ago

Power 98.7 fires JJ Tabane as ‘Power Perspective’ host

Radio station Power 98.7 on Tuesday confirmed that JJ Tabana has been removed as host of the ‘Power Perspective’ show.
News
14 days ago

Why Power FM suspended JJ Tabane

Radio station Power FM has revealed why it took the decision to suspend its Power Perspective host Onkgopotse JJ Tabane.
News
21 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X