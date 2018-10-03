Redi Tlhabi to host new SABC current affairs show

Seasoned radio broadcaster and columnist Redi Tlhabi has joined SABC News.

Tlhabi will host a new current affairs show called Unfiltered that will be broadcast on the news channel and SABC3.

Unfiltered will be launched on Sunday at 8.30pm.

The weekly show will tackle the broad spectrum of issues affecting South Africans, including crime, corruption, education, politics as well as community and social issues.

Tlhabi, who is no stranger to the SABC, brings immense experience and knowledge in the television news domain, having worked for international broadcasting platforms such as Aljazeera and BBC World News.