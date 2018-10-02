Entertainment

SA actors defend Florence Masebe against 'just a celebrity' criticism

By Chrizelda Kekana - 02 October 2018 - 15:02
Florence Masebe
Image: Veli Nhlapo

SA artists have formed a wall of protection around Florence Masebe who has been at the forefront of taking the plight of actors to parliament after the South African Arts & Culture Youth Forum (SAACYF) came for her on Twitter saying she's just a "celebrity".

The veteran actress‚ who has been speaking out about artists' rights for years, came under fire from the organisation‚ which claimed the discussions should be held with their institution and not Florence.

The organisation replied to a tweet from Morning Show SA informing followers that Florence and Nathi Mthethwa would be in studio to represent artists' views.

They asked e.tv to rather invite organisations like theirs to carry the conversations.

While the SAACYF may have just been looking to get attention from the broadcaster‚ Florence was not willing to to be used for attention and hit back hard.

"I have never claimed to represent any formation. I use my voice because there's a void. In the face of huge injustice against South African actors. What we need is to be a united voice. I don't jostle for the spotlight. I simply exercise my democratic right to speak up‚" she said.

Bonnie Mbuli was one of the first to tell the organisation to leave Florence alone because she was honouring a hard call by speaking up.

Florence added that they were a nuisance that aims to disrupt the movement that has gained momentum since they spoke in parliament last month.

Actors such as Clement Maosa‚ Slindile Nodangala and Bridget Masinga were among the many artists‚ who strongly defended Florence and told the SAACF where to get off.

