PHOTOS | Lady Zamar‚ DJ Ganyani and Black Coffee win big at SA Dance Awards

Some of Mzansi's biggest names in dance and house music were honoured at the second annual Dance Music Awards South Africa in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

It was a glitzy affair at the Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre hosted by Lulo Cafe.

Black Coffee added yet another award to his already overflowing trophy cabinet with a Best International Artist win on the night. The award comes only weeks after he scooped an international DJ award.

Distruction Boyz continued their dominance in the music industry with an award for Best Gqom Album.

The Pioneers of House award went to veteran DJ Ganyani‚ while Da Capo won Album of the Year.