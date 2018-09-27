Lady Zamar tries again with fashion range

Musician and fashionista Lady Zamar has scrapped her plans to launch a fashion label‚ telling TshisaLIVE that her fashion fingers will soon make their mainstream debut in an upcoming collaboration.

Lady Zamar has been dominating the radio charts with her hits but has often also taken over the trends list with her fashion decisions.

She decided to launch a fashion range and revealing the plans to TshisaLIVE for Pin Naple late last year but has since had to return to the drawing board with the idea.

"There is a part of it that people will still be exposed to but for the most part there has been a change in business direction. I am a businesswoman and if I feel that something is not going to work‚ I will redirect it. I am working on clothing projects that may take a while for me to reveal but it will be worth it."

She said even the name of the label has changed in the refocus as she tried to move towards something different than before.