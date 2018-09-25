WATCH | Bill Cosby sentenced to three to 10 years in prison

Disgraced US television icon Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in prison by a judge on Tuesday and branded a "sexually violent predator" for assaulting a woman at his Philadelphia mansion 14 years ago.

The 81-year-old, once beloved as "America's Dad," is the first celebrity convicted and sentenced for a sex crime since the downfall of Harvey Weinstein ushered in the #MeToo movement and America's reckoning with sexual harassment.