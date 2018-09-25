Corona SunSets Festival heads to Durban

Lady Zamar, DJ Fresh and Black Motion to entertain crowds at the Corona festival this coming weekend.

The talented trio will be bringing the heat to the dance floors at the music festival set to take place on Saturday 29 September 2018.

The line up also features international headline artist Robin Schulz who will be supported by local talent including Good Luck, Timo ODV, Matthew Mole and DJ Kent amongst others.

The event will be taking place at the Shongweni Polo Club at Hillcrest, Durban.

Competition time!

SowetanLive is giving away 10 double tickets to lucky winners to experience this fun festival.

To enter the competition and stand a chance at winning two tickets, simply enter your details in the form provided below and answer the question.

Please note winners will only receive tickets for the show, no transport, food or accommodation included.