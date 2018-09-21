Randy Crawford's SA tour cancelled

The much anticipated Farewell South Africa, with love Randy Crawford tour that was expected to be packed to rafters has been cancelled, Big Concerts confirmed on Friday.

Crawford, who is said to have a longstanding love affair with South African audiences, was scheduled to perform in Cape Town and Pretoria on October 23 and October 26 respectively.

"It is with great sadness that Big Concerts announces the cancellation of the practically sold out Farewell South Africa, with love Randy Crawford tour due to a medical setback of Miss Crawford," Big Concerts said in a statement.

"We wish her all the best with her prolonged recovery and hope that she can return to the stage in the not too distant future."

The company said that all tickets will be refunded.

"Ticket refunds: All ticket purchases made via Computicket's website and call centre will automatically be refunded at full to the credit card used for the purchase. All patrons that have bought their tickets in-store would need to go to their nearest Computicket, Shoprite or Checkers outlet to process their full cancellation. The cut-off date for all refunds will be 12 October 2018, no refund requests will be entertained after such date has been reached."