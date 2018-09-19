'Being polygamous gives you peace' - Skolopad on becoming a second wife

Skolopad is on cloud nine after her boyfriend of six months popped the question and unlike most people the socialite welcomes being in a polygamous relationship.

She told TshisaLIVE that the engagement was unexpected but welcomed surprise.

"Like I said‚ he saw me as Nonhlanhla not as Skolopad. In fact‚ he was surprised when he eventually found out about Skolopad but he said he loved my personality and was not willing to let me go. I really haven't said much about our love because I was afraid I would ruin it if I announced it.

"I feel like I'm really happy and the less people know the more happiness I'll have but of course I also won't hide my happiness. I love that he's a businessman and not in the entertainment space‚ it gives me peace of mind."

The entertainer said that she believes her previous relationships didn't work because men fell in love with a "temporary" Skolopad and not Nonhlanhla Qwabe.