Talent agent and actress Mary Ann Miller has apologised for her comments on a WhatsApp group for entertainment industry creatives‚ saying that she is “seeking help” and enrolling in anger management classes.

Miller was involved in race row on the group last week after her criticism of the spelling on an advert for a free actors’ workshop sparked a fight over the use of ‘vernac’ on the group.

On Friday Sowetan published screenshots and voice notes from the conversations between Miller and several others on the group‚ where she swore at black group members and told them to go back to their “caves” and “wait for Mandela to resurrect” them.

In a statement sent to TshisaLIVE‚ Miller apologised for her remarks but maintained that she was not a racist.

“For years I’ve prided myself in being truly non-racial and have strived to work‚ socialize and integrate with friends of all nationalities‚ colours and languages. Unfortunately I have to accept that listening to myself‚ I can accept I still have bias and have much work to do to address my deeper psychological issues. However‚ I am not a racist.”

Miller said she suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and her medication sometimes stopped her from thinking clearly.