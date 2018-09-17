DJ Kagiso ‘KG’ Rabada dishes out sizzling tunes

Many batsmen have ducked, dived and danced around the crease when facing a fast-paced bouncer from Kagiso “KG”.

But it’s not only batsmen who dance to ’s tunes. Recently, the Proteas fast bowler had the audience in awe as he displayed his talent in deejaying.

Armed with a set of headphones and DJ mixers, showcased his skills on what he calls a “hobby” when he played at an Adidas event in Sandton.

It was put to him afterwards that the mixes sounded so perfect you couldn’t tell if it was seasoned Metro FM radio DJ Fresh on the decks, or the bowler ranked number two in Tests by the International Cricket Council.

“You [the audience] should tell me if I’m playing the right tunes,” he laughed.

says he honed the skills of deejaying from his cousin, for whom playing music was a serious job.

“To me it’s just a hobby. It started in high school because I used to observe when my cousin played. I found it fun, so I carried on from there.”

When in the Proteas camp, he plays alongside regular roommate Temba Bavuma.

“When we were in Sri Lanka recently we played together. We realised we both love music, so it’s something we do effortlessly. But we don’t play for the team because that job belongs to the physio. We play for ourselves in the room.”

The 23-year-old says that he is open to many music genres, although on the said evening the (venue’s) speakers were beltering out deep house.

He doesn’t see himself graduating into a serious DJ soon, but his favourites in the industry include the biggest names. “I like Black Coffee and DJ Kent. They are my favourites. Whether I will be like them one day, I don’t know. I started this for fun, so let’s see where it ends up.”