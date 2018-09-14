Lebo M has warned fans about a fake story circulating online claiming he had made millions after nailing the Bitcoin game.

The article‚ which was shared by Lebo on social media this week claims that after he went "broke in 2017" he discovered a Bitcoin trading platform that saw him coin it. It further claimed that he made the revelation on a popular morning show.

If it sounds too good to be true‚ that's because it is and The Lion King producer was quick to shut down the claims and label them as fraud.

"Warning! There is a fake news story about Lebo M and Bitcoin. I have no clue what this is about and have done no breakfast show of any sorts. It is fraud."