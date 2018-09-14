Chymamusique follows on past success with nod for three Lima gongs

DJ Chymamusique counts on his versatility and consistency for a win at tomorrow night’s Limpopo Music Awards (Lima).

The much loved and talented hitmaker is up for three gongs, best dance single for Follow, best producer for After The Storm and best music video for his song Follow, at a ceremony honouring musicians from the province. He says the secret is in practice.

“I never stop making music. I release new music at least once a month and I can do much more than just house. I can do Afro, tech and commercial,” Chymamusique says.

Born Collen Mmotla in Burgersfort, the DJ and producer says he has also learnt how to carry himself as a brand. He shuns the celebrity status and maintains that he prefers being with the people.

But, above all, his music prowess, skill and dexterity have put him in a different league. Last year he won two awards at the Lima.

“I suppose being nominated as the best producer is in recognition of the skill to put different music elements together and make one song, mastering and mixing of the song to make a composition that makes music sense.”

He’s thrilled with the best music video nod for Follow which he worked with Kent Smoke and Yves as vocalists on.

Chymamusique has been on a drive to woo votes in the public voted awards, and as a believer he’s relying on prayer too.

Today, he performs at an event in Turfloop ahead of the awards. He intends to keep his red carpet look simple, taking into account that Limpopo is already hot this time of the year.

“Lima gives hope to Limpopo artists who don’t get nominated or recognised on bigger national awards.

“Those artists working hard in backyard and bedroom studios who yearn for more. They get some exposure and they get to network with others from home.

“There are a lot of musicians from Limpopo and if we work together we can achieve bigger things. I always look forward to the Lima because the atmosphere is nice, it’s like a big a re tsebaneng (family reunion).”