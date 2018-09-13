Tumi Morake to release highly anticipated debut book
Award-winning comedian Tumi Morake will share details of her how she was body shamed on the set of Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) and the race row at Jacaranda FM in her upcoming book And Then Mama Said.
The outspoken comedian turned television presenter and producer will release her much-anticipated memoire in the first week of October.
"The book is the voice of Tumi in private, as well as a behind-the-scenes perspective of a pioneering South African star who has been deeply loved and viciously hated by her audiences," the star's publicist Monica Steyn said in a statement.
In addition to addressing what she calls the body shaming she endured on the set of the popular Mzansi Magic show OPW, Morake said she will also talk about the race row on the radio station which has a huge Afrikaner following, the accident she had late last year while driving a sponsored car which led to cyber bullying, and her tumultuous relationship with her beloved husband.
"Throughout her story, she carries the voice of her mother, and with it the indispensable life lessons that made her who she is today," Steyn said.
The book is based on the woman who shaped Morake's public persona - her mother, a charming and contentious woman who used her big, bold voice to say what others were afraid to utter.
"It’s the personality that Tumi took on stage in the mostly male space of stand-up comedy, and the one that gave her the courage to comment about apartheid on air."
The book will also look behind the scenes of the entertainment industry and its scandals.
An inspiring read of her rise from humble beginnings to fame and fortune and a look into issues of racism and cyber bullying.