Tumi Morake to release highly anticipated debut book

Award-winning comedian Tumi Morake will share details of her how she was body shamed on the set of Our Perfect Wedding (OPW) and the race row at Jacaranda FM in her upcoming book And Then Mama Said.

The outspoken comedian turned television presenter and producer will release her much-anticipated memoire in the first week of October.

"The book is the voice of Tumi in private, as well as a behind-the-scenes perspective of a pioneering South African star who has been deeply loved and viciously hated by her audiences," the star's publicist Monica Steyn said in a statement.