'Amanda Black must stop the excuses and pay us back' - Moretele Park organisers

"That is where we are now, Amanda must pay us back the money. She's trying to say that 'I was there earlier', so that she doesn't pay us back. She's trying to cover that up by saying we didn't do right by her with contractual stuff.

"First of all these people wanted to use the issue of money as an excuse, until they realised that we actually paid them. Both Amanda and Sjava were saying the same thing. Sjava on the morning of the event wanted to say that we didn't pay him but we did, so that couldn't work anymore," he said.

Sam claimed that on the morning of the event he even sent proof of payment to the artists on WhatsApp.

"I even took the proof of payments and sent it to them on Whatsapp because I kept saying, 'But we paid you, what is the issue?' But I realised that they were probably just looking for an excuse. We met all the contractual obligations they had," said Sam.

Amanda told fans on Twitter she arrived at the place for the performance two hours before she was set to be on stage. She said she didn't perform because her management told her the event organisers failed to meet all contractual obligations.