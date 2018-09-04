Win tickets to watch action film Mile 22 with SowetanLIVE
Get a sneak preview of this new movie on Thursday September 6
Mile 22 is the brand-new action film starring Mark Wahlberg as an elite US intelligence officer who wants to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information (Lauren Cohan) out of the country.
Watch the trailer:
You can win two tickets to watch this movie, which opens in theatres nationally on Friday, with SowetanLIVE.
Date: Thursday September 6 2018
Time: 7.30pm for 8pm
Venue: Ster-Kinekor Sandton City
To stand a chance of winning two tickets plus popcorn and a cold drink, email your full name and contact details to lemphanet@tisoblackstar.co.za before 2pm on Wednesday September 5.