Entertainment

Win tickets to watch action film Mile 22 with SowetanLIVE

Get a sneak preview of this new movie on Thursday September 6

04 September 2018 - 16:37

Mile 22 is the brand-new action film starring Mark Wahlberg as an elite US intelligence officer who wants to smuggle a mysterious police officer with sensitive information (Lauren Cohan) out of the country. 

Watch the trailer:

You can win two tickets to watch this movie, which opens in theatres nationally on Friday, with SowetanLIVE.

Date: Thursday September 6 2018

Time: 7.30pm for 8pm

Venue: Ster-Kinekor Sandton City

To stand a chance of winning two tickets plus popcorn and a cold drink, email your full name and contact details to lemphanet@tisoblackstar.co.za before 2pm on Wednesday September 5.

Trending

Latest Videos

About 100 injured as two passenger trains collide in Joburg
Explainer: What the recession means for SA
X