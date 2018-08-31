Award-winning US actor and comedian Chris Tucker is bringing his comedy tour to SA

Best known for his role as Detective James Carter in Rush Hour, Chris Tucker will be performing his comedy tour in Cape Town (Nov 7), Durban (Nov 9) and Johannesburg (Nov 10).

The tour is presented by Big Concerts, Comedy Central, Heart FM, East Coast Radio, Kaya FM and Channel 24.

Tucker became a favourite on Russell Simmons’ HBO Def Comedy Jam in the 1990s and a household name in his first starring role, the 1995 film cult classic Friday, starring alongside Ice Cube.

In 1997, Tucker embarked on his first production as executive producer and co-starred in the hit movie, Money Talks with Charlie Sheen and shortly after appeared in the highly successful Luc Besson’s The Fifth Element. In 2006, Tucker negotiated an unprecedented $25-million salary to appear in Rush Hour 3, which made him the highest-paid actor in Hollywood.

He co-starred in the 2013 Oscar-nominated film Silver Linings Playbook with Robert De Niro, Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. In 2015, his first stand-up film, Chris Tucker Live was released exclusively on Netflix.

To date Tucker, has starred in films that have collectively grossed more than $1-billion in box-office sales worldwide. He is currently on a successful US and international 2017 comedy tour, for which he has received rave reviews.

Outside of comedy, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian spending much of his spare time travelling around the world, doing philanthropic work to make a difference through the Chris Tucker foundation.

Tour dates

Cape Town: Wednesday Nov 7, Grand West, Grand Arena

Ticket Price: from R460

Durban: Friday Nov 9, Durban ICC

Ticket Price: from R345

Johannesburg: Saturday Nov 10, Ticketpro Dome

Ticket Price: from R460

This article was paid for by Big Concerts.