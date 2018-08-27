Win tickets to Huawei Joburg Day

It’s time to kick to the curb those winter layers and bring out those micro shorts and bright florals.

Spring is here and we are welcoming it in full bloom at Huawei Joburg Day with 94.7 this Saturday at the Crocodile Creek Estate in Lanseria.

The line-up of performers this year is just as sizzling.

Taking to the stage are The Parlotones, Riky Rick, Jeremy Loops, Mafikizolo, Goodluck and DJ Maphorisa.

Lady Zamar, Goldfish, AKA, DJ Kent, Chrizz Beatz, Prince Kaybee, Shekhinah and Gangs of Ballet complete the star-studded list.

Making sure that your travel and party safe, the festival has teamed up with Park and Ride for transportation.

Buses will operate from 10h00 until the conclusion of the event at one-hour intervals.

Pickup locations to the event are: Clearwater Mall, Melrose Arch, Montecasino and Greenstone at R140 per person.

COMPETITION

SowetanLIVE is giving away 5 VIP (doubles) and 10 General tickets (doubles) for Huawei Joburg Day on Saturday, 01 September 2018. To stand a chance of winning a set of tickets, enter your details in the form provided and answer the simple question.

Winners will be randomly selected and contacted on Thursday.