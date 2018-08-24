Hunter’s hosts exclusive island party with Black Coffee
Hunter’s and Black Coffee throw a party for 500 winners and their partners at Rand Airport
Earlier this year, Hunter’s announced a partnership with Black Coffee. As part of the progressive campaign, it hosted an unforgettable party with Black Coffee on Thursday.
More than 500 winners and their partners from around the country were flown to Johannesburg to get down with South Africa’s biggest record producer and DJ Black Coffee along with a line-up of some of the hottest talents: Bhashkar, Sun El Musician, Da Capo and DJ Cndo.
Hangar 17 at Rand Airport was transformed into an island destination, complete with lounges, daybeds and palm trees. The massive hangar doors opened to reveal the kind of club Black Coffee frequents during his performances around the world, with LED screens, lasers and smoke machines.
The main attraction of the night, besides Black Coffee’s two-hour set, was the live draw where 14 lucky guests won an unforgettable experience to Ibiza, Spain, at the end of September to watch Black Coffee perform at his residency at the famous Hï Ibiza club.
Here are the 14 winners:
Lebakeng Simon
Philile Hlatshwayo
Rasheeda Roberston
Phindile Ziqubu
Kgopotso Thabane
Furrah Simbeku
Mosa Mokoena
Manabeng Nkadimeng
Nande Mtila
Shanni Mckay
Hlobisile Dlakude
Lerato Nhlapo
Mbongiseni Mntambo
Solly Mathiba
This article was paid for by Hunter's.