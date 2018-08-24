Hunter’s hosts exclusive island party with Black Coffee

Earlier this year, Hunter’s announced a partnership with Black Coffee. As part of the progressive campaign, it hosted an unforgettable party with Black Coffee on Thursday.

More than 500 winners and their partners from around the country were flown to Johannesburg to get down with South Africa’s biggest record producer and DJ Black Coffee along with a line-up of some of the hottest talents: Bhashkar, Sun El Musician, Da Capo and DJ Cndo.