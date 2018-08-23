Owami Mafokate has been making headlines ever since she made her DJ debut on YOTV last Friday and Arthur Mafokate is worried about the pressures that come with being in the showbiz world.

Even though Arthur is super proud of his little girl‚ he does have some concerns.

"I must admit I am really panicking‚ I have mixed feelings and this has caught us off guard and we pray Lord that you protect this child @owamimafokate‚ we her parents never envisaged what is happening at this stage of her life and we believe this is your child and only you know why."

Arthur added that he was struggling to post anything since Owami's debut but seems to be coming around.