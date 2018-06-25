Timeless glamour to rule Durban July

"There are so many various ways to interpret the theme. I like that it doesn't call for anything that looks costumey.

"To me it says guests can reference a certain era, you can go the vintage route even. Just don't be too conspicuous and literal. I wouldn't want to see anyone with clocks or motifs thereof on their clothes.

"I wish people could be experimental. And steer clear of the Great Gatsby, it's tired.

"How about the Elizabethan era? Or even the jazz era? I'd love to see those. It would be great to see someone channelling Ella Fitzgerald or Sarah Vaughn.

"One can even reference The Dreamgirls, or an iconic singer such as Tina Turner. There's also Michael Jackson, Diana Ross her big hair, sequined dress and a feather boa and Marvin Gaye from the '70s.

"The way I'm running with the theme is that I reference the '70s disco ball, so there's a lot of sequins and I've incorporated a gothic angel of death because when it's your time to die it's your time to die - You can't run away from death."

David Tlale