Timeless glamour to rule Durban July
Greyville Racecourse will be the place to be next weekend as the annual Vodacom Durban July sweeps into town.
Fashionistas and socialites are hard at work finding the perfect look to go with this year's theme: "It is time".
Sowetan spoke to some of the best in the fashion game to unpack it - and no, you need not put on a clock, that's too literal. Here's what the experts advise:
Paledi Segapo of Palse
"There are so many various ways to interpret the theme. I like that it doesn't call for anything that looks costumey.
"To me it says guests can reference a certain era, you can go the vintage route even. Just don't be too conspicuous and literal. I wouldn't want to see anyone with clocks or motifs thereof on their clothes.
"I wish people could be experimental. And steer clear of the Great Gatsby, it's tired.
"How about the Elizabethan era? Or even the jazz era? I'd love to see those. It would be great to see someone channelling Ella Fitzgerald or Sarah Vaughn.
"One can even reference The Dreamgirls, or an iconic singer such as Tina Turner. There's also Michael Jackson, Diana Ross her big hair, sequined dress and a feather boa and Marvin Gaye from the '70s.
"The way I'm running with the theme is that I reference the '70s disco ball, so there's a lot of sequins and I've incorporated a gothic angel of death because when it's your time to die it's your time to die - You can't run away from death."
David Tlale
"We plan to paint Durban red, literally. We will be seen in one colour I'm not always seen in as part of our collaboration with the sponsors.
"What we are going for as a brand is to look at the past, the present and the future. We need to bring back the glamour into horse-racing.
"We want people to look good and comfortable in a beautiful and elegant way.
"The one thing I can say to those attending this year's event is 'make an effort'. This is a platform to express yourself, to be seen, be heard, to be photographed and look good.
"Go to a local designer and remember that horse-racing is not for clowns. Some people think it's also about costumes and it's not.
"It's supposed to be elegant and one must be able to walk around in their garments.
"Also important is that those staying for the afterparties need to be warm. It's winter and even though Durban is warm, cater for day and night in your wardrobe choice.
"Be sure that your voice is heard by the fashion statement you make."
Hangwani Nengovhela of Rubicon Clothing
"Every element of race day has the aspect of time attached to it. I'm quoting the marketing manager of Gold Circle organisers of the July.
"And how I interpret this theme is that I will bring the fun element of how fashion has evolved over time, with timeless and sophisticated designs inspired by the different eras of fashion. I'd love to see different eras of fashion expressing their own styles and timeless looks."
Durban July is on July 7 at Greyville Racecourse