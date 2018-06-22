Cassper flew economy for 'first time in 3 years' - upgrade was R100k!

Cassper Nyovest has worked hard enough to enjoy the best things in life but even he couldn't reason with himself enough to fork out a cool R107 000 just so he could fly first class.

Building an empire cost a lot and Cassper has no money to "waste".

"I'm trying to finish building these offices/studio space for Family Tree." he wrote.

The rapper could probably afford to pay for the upgrade and be moved from economy to first class‚ but he opted for his economy seat.

He took to Twitter to share the moment with his fans.

"First time flying economy in 3 years on an international trip and it is humbling. I wanted to upgrade my flight but it was 107 000 ngathi no ways."