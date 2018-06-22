AKA's 'final' album is his most matured

For AKA, being a better father and businessman ranks highly - probably higher than music itself.

"This world is so big, with so much to do. I want to travel more, go on holiday and take my daughter to ballet. There's much more to this world than making music," he tells me.

The rapper, whose real name is Kiernan Forbes, speaks to me a few hours before the release of his much-anticipated album, Touch My Blood, which is set to be his final body of work. He is also in rehearsals for his Youth Day performance when we settle in for our chat.

"I think it's my best, most matured and vulnerable work; this is a personal album," AKA says.