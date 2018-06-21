Disney On Ice sprinkles pixie dust in Johannesburg
School holidays are upon us and that means parents will have their hands full with energetic children to entertain.
Fortunately the city of Joburg always has plenty to offer. Starting with Disney On Ice presents Dream Big
The show will be running from 22 June to 01 July at the Ticketpro Dome.
SowetanLive is giving one lucky family an amazing experience for their little ones. So parents with children under the age of 10 pay attention.
COMPETITION DETAILS
You and your family could win tickets to Disney on Ice plus a chance for your kids to be in the show!
Stand a chance to win a set of family tickets to Disney On Ice presents Dream Big PLUS an interactive ‘Little Mermaid Boat Ride’ during the show. The ride is a live experience that allows participants (only from 4 to 10 years) to get up-close and personal with the characters during the show. The children are taken on an exciting on-ice ride during The Little Mermaid scene “Under the Sea.”
One prize winner will receive four show tickets (2 adults and 2 children) plus a unique once-in-a-lifetime on-ice “Boat Ride” experience during the show for the 2 children.
Johannesburg, Ticketpro Dome: SUNDAY, 24 June at 18h00 ONLY
To enter, simply name any of the characters in the show. Send the answer to tellus@sowetan.co.za with the subject "Disney boat ride". Entries close at 12:00 on 22 June 2018.
Standard terms and conditions of the boat ride prize:
1. Tickets and the boat ride prize are only valid for the specified date and performance time and may not be upgraded, exchanged for cash or for an alternate performance.
2 .The prize comprises of four show tickets per prize winner (2 adults and 2 children OR 1 adult over the age of 18 years and three children).
3. Please note that owing to safety regulations each person irrespective of age must have a ticket.
4. Tickets will be available for collection from the BOX OFFICE/COMPUTICKET at the venue from one hour prior to performance time, on the date of the performance.
5. The “Boat Ride” is only valid for TWO children aged 4 to 10 years on the date and time stipulated for this competition.
6. Parents/guardian of the prizewinning children who participate in the submarine ride must sign an indemnity form which must be collected at least 30 minutes before the show begins.
We regret, if the form isn’t signed then the children cannot be accommodated on the ride.
7. Boat Ride participants need to be in their seats at least 15 minutes before the show to go over ride procedures and to verify that they will participate.
8. No-shows or patrons who arrive late will miss participation in the “boat ride” and they will not receive any replacement prize or compensation.
9. Photography/video is not permitted by participants in the ride.
10. Food and drink is not permitted during the ride.
11. Prize winners are responsible for their own transport arrangements.
12. By entering this competition the participant agrees to the terms and conditions.