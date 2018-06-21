Disney On Ice sprinkles pixie dust in Johannesburg

School holidays are upon us and that means parents will have their hands full with energetic children to entertain.

Fortunately the city of Joburg always has plenty to offer. Starting with Disney On Ice presents Dream Big

The show will be running from 22 June to 01 July at the Ticketpro Dome.

SowetanLive is giving one lucky family an amazing experience for their little ones. So parents with children under the age of 10 pay attention.

COMPETITION DETAILS

You and your family could win tickets to Disney on Ice plus a chance for your kids to be in the show!

Stand a chance to win a set of family tickets to Disney On Ice presents Dream Big PLUS an interactive ‘Little Mermaid Boat Ride’ during the show. The ride is a live experience that allows participants (only from 4 to 10 years) to get up-close and personal with the characters during the show. The children are taken on an exciting on-ice ride during The Little Mermaid scene “Under the Sea.”

One prize winner will receive four show tickets (2 adults and 2 children) plus a unique once-in-a-lifetime on-ice “Boat Ride” experience during the show for the 2 children.

Johannesburg, Ticketpro Dome: SUNDAY, 24 June at 18h00 ONLY

To enter, simply name any of the characters in the show. Send the answer to tellus@sowetan.co.za with the subject "Disney boat ride". Entries close at 12:00 on 22 June 2018.