Amanda Black faces contract hurdle after departure from Ambitiouz Entertainment

It's a case of "not so fast" for Amanda Black.

The much-loved songbird has found herself in a fix after her big announcement this week that she was quitting her record label Ambitiouz Entertainment.

Sowetan understands that even though Amanda was given the green light to find a new manager, she is still indebted to Ambitiouz which released her first album Amazulu, which earned her a few SA Music Awards trophies and catapulted her to national stardom.

According to a source close to Amanda and the record company, the multi-platinum selling hitmaker still owes Ambitiouz two more albums.

Speaking through her publicist, Bonnie Meslane, Amanda could not confirm nor deny her current position with the record label.

"Amanda is still looking around, having meetings with potential managers and nothing has been confirmed

as yet.

"I can't confirm nor deny whether or not she still has to release two more albums like you said, but you have to understand that there are contractual 'things'," Meslane said.