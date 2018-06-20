Entertainment

Rapper T.I is heading to Jozi to play in Rosebank

By Kyle Zeeman - 20 June 2018 - 16:07
T.I
When you thought the long walk to payday couldn't get any worse‚ American rapper T.I has just announced that he's heading to Mzansi later this week for a turn up in Rosebank‚ so count up those coins.

T.I will be performing in Rosebank on Thursday and nearly caused a meltdown with local fans when he made the announcement on social media.

The star will be teaming up with BET for the event and has promised a real party for those who can brave the cold.

The star was last in the country in 2016 when he performed for audiences in Joburg and Durban.

He has already been inundated with requests to stretch his once-off club tour to venues by the sea‚ and even in Zambia.

