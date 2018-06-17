What we learned from Jay-Z, Beyonce album

Jay-Z and Beyonce late Saturday released Everything is Love, a surprise album after years of speculation that they were working on a joint project.

The album — which came two years after Beyonce revealed Jay-Z’s infidelity through lyrics — again offers plenty of tidbits into the lives of music’s most famous couple.

Here are some highlights:

Jay-Z shot down rumors that he has an illegitimate child.

Aspiring rapper Rymir Satterthwaite has alleged for years that he is the superstar’s son due to his mother’s purported fling with the then little-known Shawn Carter in 1992.

“Billie Jean in his prime / For the thousandth time / The kid ain’t mine,” Jay-Z raps on Heard About Us, referencing Michael Jackson’s classic song about a paternity case.

Jay-Z and Beyonce’s six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy separately makes an appearance on the album and says “hello” to her twin siblings Rumi and Sir, who turned one on Thursday.

“Everything is Love,” as the title implies, speaks much about the strength of their marriage after highly public troubles.

Beyonce on her 2016 album “Lemonade” revealed infidelity by Jay-Z, who apologized a year later on his own album “4:44.” On the joint album’s boisterous closer Lovehappy, the two say that they have patched up.

“You did some things to me / You do some things to me,” Beyonce sings with brass in her voice. “But love is deeper than your pain and I believe you can change.” Jay-Z vents frustration several times on the album about legal action against him. Most recently the Securities and Exchange Commission ordered the rapper to testify as part of an investigation into his sale of his Rocawear clothing line.