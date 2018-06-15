Steers’s #Kinging celebration crowns SA’s new wave of youth-culture shapeshifters

For many years, young people have had a real desire to change the African narrative by making a difference in their communities and around the globe.

The continent, which has the world’s youngest population, is experiencing an revolutionary eruption of new ways of thinking and expression, driven by young people.

In South Africa, creatives are representing the country on global stages, but enough of the spotlight remains on the social entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of underground street culture, which is the essence of youth culture.

A new brand of millennial thinking aims to define a new, post-1994 struggle, driven by a powerful purpose not only to persevere but also to excel – regardless of the current tough economic times.

This “woke” thinking has given birth to a new movement that showcases social and political awareness through the creative expression of African cultural beliefs. It is also drawing attention to Africa’s youth skills in fashion, music, literature and the performing arts.

