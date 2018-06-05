The normal way to respond to a diss track is to make a hit track that's even more vile than the one you were dissed in. That is generally the world standard‚ but apparently it applies to everyone but Drake.

Which is a crying shame since his diss track was one of the most anticipated songs of 2018. So Drake won't release the song‚ which Prince has said "would end" Pusha T and Kanye West's careers.

According to music mogul J Prince‚ who was a guest on Sway In The Morning‚ Drake recorded a fire diss track but won't release it because after listening to it‚ J Prince advised him not to do it. Apparently all in the name of being the bigger person.

"The ingredients was overwhelming. I know for a fact that it would have been bad for Kanye and my man [Pusha T]. It just wouldn’t be good. It’s beyond music at that point. It’s going to affect the livelihood. It’s going to interfere with his whole lifestyle from that moment‚" said Prince.

Watch the interview below: