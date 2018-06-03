Collaboration with rap star more proof of God's hand in Kgaphola's life

Gospel artist Lebohang Kgaphola knows very well that when God shows up, he shows off.

Kgaphola was just an opening act for American Christian rap star Da T.R.U.T.H's performance in Johannesburg on May 6 when she was invited to record a song with him on the night.

"One of the guys who was with him approached me and asked if I'd be interested in recording a song with him that night. Of course I agreed. We went to Cape Town with him the following weekend and did the song again there. It was an amazing experience," Kgaphola says.

Kgaphola's song with Da T.R.U.T.H will be released after her trip to France next week where she will represent South Africa at the International Midem Conference.