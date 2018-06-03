Collaboration with rap star more proof of God's hand in Kgaphola's life
Gospel artist Lebohang Kgaphola knows very well that when God shows up, he shows off.
Kgaphola was just an opening act for American Christian rap star Da T.R.U.T.H's performance in Johannesburg on May 6 when she was invited to record a song with him on the night.
"One of the guys who was with him approached me and asked if I'd be interested in recording a song with him that night. Of course I agreed. We went to Cape Town with him the following weekend and did the song again there. It was an amazing experience," Kgaphola says.
Kgaphola's song with Da T.R.U.T.H will be released after her trip to France next week where she will represent South Africa at the International Midem Conference.
The talented muso from Mpumalanga says she started singing at the tender age of seven, when she belted out notes in praise and worship songs at church.
"I grew up in church and I don't think I can call it a decision to sing gospel music. It's more based on my relationship with God and who God is to me.
"It's like my second nature," she says.
The Joburg-based Kgaphola's 20-song album, Christ Revealed, was recorded last year.
"Most of the songs are self-written and self-composed," she says.
Her album has scooped her five nominations at the glitzy Ingoma gospel awards, which are set to take place later this year.
Kgaphola's live DVD is set to debut exclusively on Star Times Gospel TV on June 16.