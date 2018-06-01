Male stripper who lives with his baby mama and girlfriend gets Twitter in a frenzy

A 25-year-old male stripper had the internet in all kinds of ways on Thursday evening when he appeared on popular TV show Sofa Slahlane to tell his story of leaving church to go make coins in club.

The guy has been doing his thing for some time now and had the Twitter streets in a coma when he revealed not only his moves on stage but also his extra mural activities.

He revealed during the episode that his home games feature not only his baby mama but his girlfriend too. He lives with both women and says things are pretty peaceful.