90s R&B revival: TLC, Dru Hill and SWV coming to SA

Brace yourself for a massive 90s R&B revival in South Africa this spring.

Popular 90s American R&B stars TLC, Dru Hill and SWV will stage a three-city music tour in September.

As part of the Glen21 Entertainment festival, the music legends will perform in Johannesburg on 1 September, before taking to Durban on 2 September and ending things off in Cape Town on 4 September.

Tickets range from R490 to R1 500.

Grammy-winning girl group TLC consists of members Tionne ‘T-Boz’ Watkins and Rozonda ‘Chilli’ Thomas; after the death of Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes in a car accident in 2002. TLC is renowned for its hit tracks Waterfalls and No Scrubs.

Dru Hill has dropped hits such as My Bed and Never Make a Promise, while its most famous member Mark ‘Sisqó’ Andrews went on to have a successful solo career.

Having sold over 25 millions records, New York-based trio SWV is known for their smashing songs Right Here/Human Nature, I'm So into You and You're the One.