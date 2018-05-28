Mzansi's golden couple‚ Nomzamo Mbatha and Maps Maponyane‚ have split.

The couple‚ who have become firm favourites on the celebrity scene and often referred to each other as 'best buddies‚' apparently called it quits after cheating rumours involving Maps emerged.

"The cheating rumours are nothing new but Nomzamo got proof that couldn't be disputed. She's upset. She didn't expect this‚" an insider told TshisaLIVE.

Those close to Nomzamo have told TshisaLIVE that the alleged cheating is even more hurtful because she has been through this before in a previous relationship with a well-known singer.

"They were good friends and he betrayed that trust. She's gone through this before and he was the one who was there for her during that time."

Team Maps has denied the cheating claims and said that his reputation speaks for itself.