Minnie Dlamini scores in Russia with magazine-style show

Minnie Dlamini is not about to play the Bond girl in a remake of the 1963 James Bond classic From Russia with Love.

Rather, all the hoopla on social media for the past week is about a new magazine show for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia from June 14 to July 15.

Titled From Russia with Love, the show will be simulcast on SuperSport 3 and Mzansi Magic every Saturday and Sunday morning for the duration of the tournament to spotlight the lifestyle side of the soccer World Cup.

"It showcases all the festivities around the tournament," Dlamini said.

Leading up to all the festivities, Dlamini and her team have already travelled to Russia to get started on production.

Since South Africa failed to qualify for the World Cup, Dlamini is running a campaign through the show's production company Beautiful Day - co-owned by her and husband Quinton Jones - to find a winner of an all-expenses trip to South Africa.

"Russia has surpassed all my expectations.

"It's extremely beautiful, the food has been amazing and the weather is stunning," Dlamini said.