Philip Tabane turned down Miles Davis

Legendary musician Philip Nchipi Tabane, who died on Friday morning at the age of 84, once turned down an opportunity to work with jazz giant Miles Davis.

The incident happened when Davis, who won nine Grammy awards, was at the peak of his music career, said family spokesman Sello Galane, who did a thesis on malombo music, which Tabane was famous for.

Galane said Tabane - who was known as Dr Malombo - turned down the offer because he did not want his malombo sound to be diluted with other sounds. He felt it would disrespect his mother, who came up with the name malombo (which means "spirits" in Venda) music.

Galane told Sowetan the legend, who had been sickly, lacked an appetite and refused to eat. He said he was admitted to a Pretoria hospital and died at around 9.30am on Friday.

He defined Tabane as a great conceptualist who loved his own sound and never compromised. He came across as arrogant to many, but he refused to be influenced.

"He was an organic intellectual, and a thinker. When people referred to his music as malombo jazz, he called them to order, saying they were disrespectful to his mother. He was unique in how he did things and his approach to music.