Veteran jazz musician Philip Tabane has died aged 84‚ a close friend and family spokesperson has confirmed.

The musician‚ who was best known for his hits Nkupi and Muvhango‚ died at the Mamelodi hospital in Pretoria on Friday morning. He was admitted to the hospital two days ago for an age-related illness.

"We were with him just yesterday evening. Doctors called this morning to ask the family to come and see him. It was a massive shock to all of us and the news is still quite fresh. We console ourselves with the knowledge that he was surrounded by family when he passed‚" Dr Sello Galane‚ the close friend‚ told TshisaLIVE.

He was born in Pretoria and at a young age formed the music trio The Malombo Jazz Men. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the South African Music Awards in 1998.

Tabane was hailed as one of the best musicians in South Africa and still continued to perform‚ despite his age.

In the performance below‚ he was 75 years old when he took to the stage.