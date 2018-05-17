Mbongeni Ngema, Steve Kekana and Spokes H get recognition at Samas

Theatre guru and musician Mbongeni Ngema will be awarded a Lifetime Achievement award during the South African Music Awards (Samas).

Ngema will be honoured alongside Steve Kekana and the late Spokes H, while Indian music singer Shashika Mooruth will receive an International Achiever award.

Ngema started his career as a theatre backing guitarist. He has produced successful productions like Sarafina!, Woza Albert, Asinamali and Magic at 4am.

His greatest musical hit, Stimela Sase Zola, became a national anthem in the 1990s.

While Spokes H, or Letona Hlatshwayo, became a household name in the 1980s with hit songs such as Tamatisous, Rabaki and Peace Magents, he is remembered for his irreverent and comical lyrics. He died of diabetes complications in 2013.

Kekana has released more than 40 albums featuring chart toppers like Feel So Strong (featuring Hotline).

Kekana is a lecturer in labour law at Unisa.

Risa CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said in a statement: "We salute this year's recipients of the Lifetime Achievement award. Their sterling careers will not go unnoticed. These accolades are reminders of how they contributed to the music industry."

Samas take place on June 2 at Sun City, North West.