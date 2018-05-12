While mourners will fill the Sandringham Sports Grounds in Queenstown on Saturday to pay tribute to Siyasanga Kobese‚ hundreds more will also be attending the funeral of actor Thobani Mseleni in his hometown just two hours away.

As visitors enter the sleepy little town of Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape‚ a giant mural of Thobani comes into view. It is in the most prominent place on the main road leading through the heart of the town‚ where anyone can come and pay tribute to their "son".

The town has taken on a new spirit‚ uniting all of its citizens in the two weeks since Thobani's death in a horror car crash which also killed Siyasanga‚ Akhumzi Jezile and two others.

Although he often visited and treated everyone like a best friend‚ Thobani‚ like Siyasanga‚ had a dream much bigger than this town and he had started several initiatives to help other youth in the area develop the same vision.

"He was a hero to us. We haven't had much famous people. Thobani was really our first superstar. The youth would see him on the TV and want to be like him. He would speak to them‚ train them through his acting workshops‚ and give them a chance through the events he would host. I don't think anyone understands how much he was loved here and how shattered we are by his passing‚" community leader Ayanda Jam told TshisaLIVE