WATCH | My beautiful little girl: Siyasanga Kobese's mom's emotional letter
A day after she died the father of Siyasanga Kobese‚ Pastor Norman‚ told TshisaLIVE that his wife was hardest hit by the death of their daughter.
"She hasn't been able to sleep and can't stop crying‚" he said.
Now‚ at the funeral for the singer‚ an emotional letter from her mom was read out by a family friend.
"I cannot explain what I feel right now. Life is so unfair. I never thought I would bury my daughter. I shared my heart and desires with you‚ but now you are gone they are all forgotten‚" wrote Siya's mom in the letter.
"I only have one desire‚ that is to go to heaven because I know that is where you are. Siya you were my light‚ my morning star‚ my beautiful little girl. It is so unfair that you have been taken. It just doesn't make sense‚" said her mom in the letter.
Mourners have gathered in Queenstown to pay tribute to the singer who was killed in a car crash along with four other people on April 28.
Former YoTV presenter Akhumzi Jezile and actor Thobani Mseleni were also in the car and died in the incident.
In the letter to Siya from her mom‚ her mother said she cannot fathom living a life without her daughter.
