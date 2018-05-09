Generations actress Ivy 'Gog'Flo' Nkutha in shock after car gets stolen

Generations: The Legacy actress Ivy Nkutha is still reeling from shock after her car was stolen just in front of the SABC's Henley Studios in Auckland Park, Johannesburg.

Nkutha who plays the role of Gog' Flo on the SABC1 soapie, had her car stolen while she was busy shooting on Monday.

The seasoned actress said she could not believe her eyes when she found another car where she had parked hers to discover that thieves had made off with her grey Nissan Hard Body.

"I arrived at the SABC around 11.40am and finished at 4pm. When I got outside, I looked where I had parked my car and it was nowhere to be found," she said. "I was shocked and I stood there for a minute in disbelief. I was so confused that I even looked underneath other cars."

Nkutha has opened a case at the Brixton Police station. She said police had even promised to look at the SABC surveillance cameras.