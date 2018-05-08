PHOTOS | From Rihanna to Cardi B: Fashion priestesses get holy at Met Gala

Madonna and Rihanna stunned as fashion high priestesses on the red carpet at New York’s Met Gala on Monday, headlining the most sought after invitation in the celebrity universe.

Madge, the Catholic girl from Michigan and queen of pop whose 1989 hit “Like a Prayer” remains a dance-floor classic 30 years later, presided over the “Sunday Best” theme dressed head to toe in Jean Paul Gaultier.

The 59-year-old mother of six balanced a golden crown studded with crucifixes on her head, shrouded her face in a black fishnet mantilla and donned a very flouncy, very full and very black gown.

Held every year on the first Monday in May, the black-tie extravaganza is the chief source of income for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, reportedly raising more than $12 million in 2017.

The gathering of A-list models, musicians and movie stars, dubbed “the Oscars of the East Coast,” saw Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace join Vogue supremo Anna Wintour as this year’s co-chairs.

Tickets are said to cost $30,000 each or $275,000 for a table, but all guests must be invited, ruling out all but the most elite Hollywood actors, music superstars, top models and fashion designers.