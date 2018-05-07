'Nah I don’t do that' - DJ Khaled shares his thoughts on oral sex

Famed American hip-hop star, Khaled Mohamed Khaled, known as DJ Khaled sent social media into a frenzy over the weekend.

Footage from a 2015 interview with American breakfast show, the Breakfast Club surfaced. In it the musician states that he doesn’t go down on his wife, meaning he does not engage in oral sex.

“Nah I don’t do that!” Khaled states emphatically.

Khaled then goes on to maintain that he ‘puts in that work’ alluding to the fact that his coitus game is on point and does not need the added extra of oral sex.

When asked by one of the hosts if it would be okay if the roles were reversed and his wife refused to perform oral sex on him, Khaled replies:

“Nah that’s not okay…because… umm you gotta understand I’m the don.” He replies.

Take a look at the video below: