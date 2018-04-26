Khabonina Qubeka the new Dr Love

Actress and award-winning choreographer Khabonina Qubeka will trade her dancing boots to fix people's love lives from next month.

She is fresh from a trip to Hong Kong recently for the 2018 Nelson Mandela Centenary last month, where she worked with Yoga Raj conducting classes.

Raj holds the Guinness world record for yoga stunts.

Qubeka was unveiled last week as the new host of BET Africa emotainment show, Fix My Love.

The show has similarities with SABC1's television show, Nyan Nyan, which is a talking point on a weekly basis on social media as ordinary citizens come on the show to talk about their relationship problems to seek advice from viewers.

Fix My Love seeks to help couples by taking them on an emotional journey into their relationships.

Couples will open up about their relationships in a bid to find help in sorting out their

issues.

If you scroll down her Instagram page you will see that Qubeka is a perfect fit for this new role.