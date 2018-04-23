Rihanna teases lingerie line

Rihanna has conquered the music, fashion and beauty industries, but it isn't enough for the Barbadian superstar; now she wants to take over your lingerie drawer, too.

The multitalented creative spent the weekend teasing her latest project, "SavageXFenty" on Instagram, promising fans that the lingerie line will be "coming soon."

Neither the new brand's Instagram handle or website is giving much away, but we do know that the intimates collection will stock bra sizes running from 32A to a 44DD, with underwear sizes ranging from XS to 3X.