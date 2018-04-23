Bonang to host Madiba charity dinner in London

TV maven Bonang Matheba is jetting off to London to host the Global Gift Nelson Mandela Centenary Dinner.

Billed as one of London's most distinguished charity events, it will take place on Tuesday night at the Rosewood Hotel.

Last November, Matheba was a special guest at the Global Gift Gala in London, alongside honorary chair Eva Longoria.

It was there that Matheba caught the attention of Global Gift Foundation president and founder, Maria Bravo, and invited her back as host.

"Celebrating Madiba on such a global scale fills my heart with so much joy. I am beyond honoured to be part of an evening of hope," Matheba said.

"If my involvement can make even the smallest impact on the lives of others, I will consider it a success. Considering the work the Global Gift Gala has done to date, I'm certain this will be the case."