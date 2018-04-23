Bonang to host Madiba charity dinner in London
TV maven Bonang Matheba is jetting off to London to host the Global Gift Nelson Mandela Centenary Dinner.
Billed as one of London's most distinguished charity events, it will take place on Tuesday night at the Rosewood Hotel.
Last November, Matheba was a special guest at the Global Gift Gala in London, alongside honorary chair Eva Longoria.
It was there that Matheba caught the attention of Global Gift Foundation president and founder, Maria Bravo, and invited her back as host.
"Celebrating Madiba on such a global scale fills my heart with so much joy. I am beyond honoured to be part of an evening of hope," Matheba said.
"If my involvement can make even the smallest impact on the lives of others, I will consider it a success. Considering the work the Global Gift Gala has done to date, I'm certain this will be the case."
As 2018 marks Madiba's centenary, the gala aims to keep his legacy alive and will be held in aid of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, as well as Global Gift Foundation.
The event will be chaired by Bravo, with American actress Vanessa Williams co-chairing it.
Bombshell Pamela Anderson will also attend, with a performance by English singer Beverley Knight.
"There are very few people on this planet who are able to improve the world with their commitment, influence and popularity and, who through their passion and kind heart, actively embrace charity," Bravo said.
"We are honoured that Bonang accepted our request and are appreciative of her support of the Global Gift Foundation and the Nelson Mandela Foundation."