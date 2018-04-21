DJ Black Coffee shares his last conversation with Avicii

Black Coffee joined thousands of fans and friends from across the globe in paying tribute to the EDM DJ‚ after it was confirmed that he was found dead while in Muscat‚ Oman.

Black Coffee shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation he had with Avicii‚ where he spoke about playing around with gqom beats.

“I also played with gqom rythms after you showed me a couple of songs. And a huge part of inspiration last three weeks (in) writing sessions have been African rythms‚” said Avicii.

Black Coffee also paid tribute to his friend‚ saying life was so fragile.