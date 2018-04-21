DJ Black Coffee shares his last conversation with Avicii
In the wake of Avicii’s death on Friday‚ DJ Black Coffee shared how he and the Swedish musician were chatting about gqom just two weeks ago.
Black Coffee joined thousands of fans and friends from across the globe in paying tribute to the EDM DJ‚ after it was confirmed that he was found dead while in Muscat‚ Oman.
Black Coffee shared screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation he had with Avicii‚ where he spoke about playing around with gqom beats.
“I also played with gqom rythms after you showed me a couple of songs. And a huge part of inspiration last three weeks (in) writing sessions have been African rythms‚” said Avicii.
Black Coffee also paid tribute to his friend‚ saying life was so fragile.
“Life is fragile....Just last week I was chatting with you and @shaunduvet about working together‚ excited about being inspired by your recent visit in South Africa.
Thank you for sharing your gift with us legend. Death be not proud.”
The Wake Me Up hitmaker’s death was confirmed in a statement released by his management.
“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling‚ also known as Avicii. He was found dead in Muscat‚ Oman‚ this Friday afternoon local time‚ April 20. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given‚” read the statement.
Avicii retired from performing in 2016 after suffering health issues, including acute pancreatitis. Exact details surrounding his death have not yet been released.