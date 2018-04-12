Win tickets to the Corona SunSets Festival

Entertainment

Shekhinah
The countdown to the Corona SunSets Festival has officially begun for thousands of Joburg residents who plan to celebrate the sunset in all its glory.

The highly-anticipated event is set to take place on Saturday, 14 April at the Val Bonne Estate where festival-goers will gather against a dusky backdrop that only the City of Gold can produce.

Featured international artists are:

·        Camelphat

·        Kungs

·        Masters At Work

With local artists including:

·        DJ Fresh

·        DJ Kent

·        Timo ODV

·        Crazy White Boy ft. Apple Gule

·        Shekhinah and many more.

 

