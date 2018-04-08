Rapper Cardi B reveals pregnancy

A day after releasing one of the most eagerly awaited rap debut albums in recent years, rapper Cardi B made another splash — revealing she is pregnant.

The fast-rising 25-year-old star showed off an unambiguous baby bump as she appeared on weekly comedy show “Saturday Night Live,” becoming a top trending item on social media.

In a teasing confirmation to persistent pregnancy rumors, Cardi B took the stage twice on “Saturday Night Live,” first concealing her body with a fulsome feather boa as she performed her breakout single “Bodak Yellow.”

When she returned to rap “Be Careful,” a track off her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” that came out Friday, Cardi B donned a body-hugging white dress and smiled knowingly as the lights shone on her protruding belly.