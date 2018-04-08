Entertainment

Rapper Cardi B reveals pregnancy

By AFP - 08 April 2018 - 10:04
Cardi B
Image: Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

A day after releasing one of the most eagerly awaited rap debut albums in recent years, rapper Cardi B made another splash — revealing she is pregnant.

The fast-rising 25-year-old star showed off an unambiguous baby bump as she appeared on weekly comedy show “Saturday Night Live,” becoming a top trending item on social media.

In a teasing confirmation to persistent pregnancy rumors, Cardi B took the stage twice on “Saturday Night Live,” first concealing her body with a fulsome feather boa as she performed her breakout single “Bodak Yellow.”

When she returned to rap “Be Careful,” a track off her debut album “Invasion of Privacy” that came out Friday, Cardi B donned a body-hugging white dress and smiled knowingly as the lights shone on her protruding belly.

Cardi B is engaged to Offset of rap trio Migos, who shortly after his fiancee’s television appearance confirmed the pregnancy on Instagram, writing, “We feel so blessed.”

Cardi B, a Bronx native whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, has quickly found stardom with her hard-driving rhymes that unsentimentally tell a story of a rough life that included a stint as a stripper.

“Bodak Yellow,” released less than a year ago, made her one of the most watched names in rap — a genre dominated by men and, often, by machismo.

She raked in top prizes including single of the year at last year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, leading to high anticipation for her debut album — and she is not letting the pregnancy slow her down. The rapper is due to perform next weekend at Coachella, the premier US music festival — whose top headliner Beyonce pushed back her appearance by one year as she gave birth to twins in 2017.

The gossip site TMZ earlier reported that Cardi B is due to give birth in early July.

Glowing and happier than ever: Preggy Thembi celebrates her 41st birthday

Last month TshisaLIVE confirmed that Thembi Seete is pregnant with her first child and while she has been keeping a low profile on social media‚ the ...
Pic of The Day
12 days ago

Thembi Seete to be a mom at 40

Singer and presenter Thembi Seete is pregnant with her first child and is preparing for the new role in her life: motherhood.
Entertainment
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X