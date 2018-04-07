Entertainment

Black Panther to be shown in Saudi Arabia‚ destroying a 35-year cinema ban

By Jessica Levitt - 07 April 2018 - 08:07
Marvel's latest superhero film Black Panther.
Image: BLACK PANTHER INSTAGRAM PAGE

Italia Film‚ Disney's Middle East distribution partner‚ has confirmed it will be releasing the Marvel flick in a Riyadh movie house on April 18.

This will make it the first screening of a film in a movie theatre since the early 1980s. A removal of the ban was announced in December by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salam and Black Panther will be getting the first chance to be screened.

The Riyadh movie house has more than 600 seats‚ an orchestra and balcony levels. At least 40 more cinemas are expected to be built in Saudi by 2030.

They just keep winning!

#WakandaForever

