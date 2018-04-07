Afro-pop group Freshlyground raises its flag and tackles gender issues

Award-winning local pop group Freshlyground interrogates sexuality and gender politics in their latest single, Blck Grls.

The song was dropped officially in February. The full album, titled Can't Stop, will be released next Friday.

A listen to the track suggests that Blck Grls will be one of the group's biggest hits after Nomvula. It has been released on iTunes and Apple Music.

The song highlights gender politics, looking at how women have to conform to rules to be accepted in a society.

Lead vocalist Zolani Mahola says the song is inspired by her experience growing up in a community in which girls lived under many limitations.

"It's a song about throwing aside limitations and embracing freedom to be whatever you want to be, regardless of what you look like, who you appear to be or where you come from," she says.

The Eastern Cape-born songwriter, actor and singer says: "I was told I dressed in the wrong clothes, that I had to comb my hair, that I had too thick an African accent, that I was too fat and later that I was too thin.